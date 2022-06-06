Max Boggs: Heartfelt tributes paid to Co Derry teenager who died in Australia road crash

Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old from Londonderry after he died in a car crash in Australia.

It is understood Max Boggs had been working in Australia and died following a two-car collision in Cobden, Victoria, on Saturday morning.

Max came from a well-known agricultural contracting family in Eglinton, Co Derry, and was much-loved by parents Ryan Boggs and Rhonda Connell.

Reports have said that two friends from Ireland, aged 30 and 21, were travelling in the same car and sustained serious injuries.

The pair were rushed to Warnambool Hospital.

The female driver of the second car was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Australian detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

In an emotional Facebook post, Max’s father, Ryan, wrote: “Max You weren’t just my son you were my right arm, my best friend and my first born.

"You made me proud every day, best big brother ever.”

He added: “Love you son sleep well”.

Christopher Sherrard, founder of the Life After group, extended his sympathies to the family.

Mr Sherrard’s 60-year-old father Wilson died from the injuries he sustained in a car crash on the Foreglen Road near Claudy in August 2016.

“Could everyone please keep Max’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to term’s with this traumatic event,” he appealed.

“We at Life After offer our deepest sympathies to the Boggs family and wish you Gods richest blessings in the days and months ahead with the reassurance that we are there to provide support and assistance if or when required,” he said.

Members of City of Derry Young Farmers Club were “deeply saddened” to hear of the passing of Mr Boggs.

The group said: “We would like to pass our sincerest condolences on to Ryan and family. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the larger circle of family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Max was a popular young man in our rural community and will be sorely missed by all.”

Eglinton Primary School, which Max attended as a young boy, expressed “great sadness” after learning of the passing of their former pupil.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his entire family and in particular his siblings and family members in school,” the school added.