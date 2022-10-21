‘May Blood is simply irreplaceable’: Tributes pour in for former Labour peer and integrated education campaigner following death aged 84

The former Labour peer and integrated education campaigner Baroness May Blood has been described as “simply irreplaceable” and someone who has left an “amazing legacy”.

The former president of the Labour Party in Northern Ireland, died at the age of 84 on Friday.

The Belfast woman served as a peer in the House of Lords from 31 July 1999 before retiring in 2018.

She previously worked in a linen mill from 1952 to 1989 before going on to become involved with the Northern Ireland Women's Coalition in the 1990s.

The peer was regularly involved in community work throughout her life, running a training project for long-term unemployed men in the Shankill Road and also being involved with the Greater Shankill Partnership.

She was awarded an MBE in 1995 and also held honourary degrees from Ulster University, Queen’s University and the Open University.

A tireless campaigner for education, she was also heavily involved with the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) in Northern Ireland, with the group describing her as a “great friend and champion”.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Talkback programme, friend and colleague at the IEF, Paul Caskey said she was “the most remarkable person I have ever met”.

He described how a visit to Hazelwood Integrated College 22 years ago had inspired her to get involved in integrated education, a sector she was previously sceptical of.

"When May first visited the school, she suddenly realised she was talking to children who came from the Shankill, from the New Lodge from Tiger’s Bay,” he explained.

"She said she couldn’t believe it. From that day forward she started to think differently about integrated education. Twenty-two years later she was our campaign chair she was devoting everyday of her life to integrated education and that is not an exaggeration.

"A more remarkable person you will never meet. Totally genuine. The amount of groups of young people or anybody in fact, if they were in London, May would say: ‘Come on into the House of Lords, come in and have a lunch, come in and have a drink with me’.

"Anybody from Northern Ireland who got a title she would be first one on the phone to send them an email.”

"We travelled the world together helping to raise funds and raise the profile for integrated education. She took nothing out of the charity itself, more often she paid for it her own way.

"Her genuineness was quite incredible. She has left an amazing legacy, but May Blood is simply irreplaceable. We couldn’t think of anybody who could transcend the community division the way she could.”

Paying tribute to her, former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster said: “I am very sorry to hear this sad news. She was a force of nature always using her voice in a positive straight talking way whether in the House of Lords or on the Shankill Road. Deepest condolences to those closest to her.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said she made Northern Ireland “a better and more peaceful place”.

"May was a fearless and tireless campaigner to make Northern Ireland,” said Sir Jeffrey.

"She was someone steeped in the community and focused entirely on making their lives better.

“May leaves a lasting legacy, not just amongst the many people her work directly helped, but right across Northern Ireland."

His party colleague the east Belfast MP Gavin Robinson added: "Only last week I was asking after May and her health. She was one of Belfast's true characters - with classic "city" charm, she strived for social justice, scorned sectarianism and as small as she was, stood up to anyone who strayed in her way.

“We had wonderful times at Westminster that I will remember fondly. The rights of women, the quest for children to learn together and for society to grow together are all the better as a result of May Blood. Firmly rooted in the Shankill, the legacy she leaves are the seeds she sowed across our country."

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long meanwhile said the former peer was “a hero of mine”.

"I never left her company feeling other than inspired. Her passion for fairness, equality and integrated education was infectious. We will miss her warmth, intelligence and candour enormously. A strong, courageous woman,” she said.

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris also added his own tribute, saying May Blood was a “hugely influential figure in promoting peace and reconciliation in NI”.

"She leaves an indelible legacy for future generations,” he added.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said: “Sad to hear of the death of May Blood. Her voice and community work will be missed by so many.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood tweeted: “Very sorry to hear of the passing of May Blood, Baroness Blood. A tireless community activist and advocate for workers to her core, her valuable work towards building peace here will always be celebrated and remembered.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie added: “Extremely saddened to hear of the death of Baroness May Blood

“A genuine servant of the people, working for the people, with peace, prosperity and fairness at the heart of her politics.”

The Most Revd John McDowell, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, said the death of Baroness Blood had left Belfast “a poorer place”.

“Baroness Blood (or May as she preferred) was at the heart of progressive movements for community development and reform in Belfast from a very early age,” he said.

“Her concern sprang from seeing and experiencing the very poor living conditions in post-war Belfast and led to an early involvement in the Trade Union Movement and into wider social and political activism; all deeply informed by the influence of the teachings and person of Jesus Christ.

"And she could be found where women so often have been in the unfinished work of peace in Ireland – front and centre, where more timid spirits were wary to tread, outstandingly exemplified in her work with the Women’s Coalition.”