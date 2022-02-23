May day: Comic Linehan ‘humbled’ by Children in Crossfire ambassador role

One of Belfast’s best known entertainers has been appointed an ambassador for an international development charity.

John Linehan was named Children in Crossfire’s Ireland ambassador at an event attended by Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl at Belfast City Hall yesterday.

She presented Mr Linehan, better known as panto star May McFettridge, with a framed photograph taken during a 2017 visit to a primary school in Tanzania supported by the charity.

Children in Crossfire was founded in 1996 by Londonderry man Richard Moore, who was blinded as a 10-year-old boy in 1972 when he was hit by a rubber bullet.

He later met, forgave and became friends with the soldier who shot him.

The charity supports projects helping some of the most vulnerable children on the planet who suffer from poverty.

Mr Moore, the charity’s executive director, said: “In recent months we have been marking our 25th anniversary in a number of ways.

“As well as setting out our plans for the future, we have been reflecting on our first 25 years — all we have achieved and everyone who has been with us throughout.

“John Linehan’s support for Children in Crossfire has been vital for us since our very earliest days. He has been a constant friend, always willing to do whatever is asked of him to help us raise funds and grow our support.

“John brings humour and heart to everything he does with us, just as May McFettridge does on stage. He is key to our Belfast Support Group, whose work and goodwill have enabled Children in Crossfire to make life better for many thousands of vulnerable children over the years.

“John has seen first-hand some of the impact we have made through our international work, having visited both Malawi many years ago and Tanzania more recently.

“I know John was genuinely touched by what he experienced on those trips, so I was delighted when he accepted our request to become our Ireland Ambassador.”

Mr Linehan said he was “humbled”. He added: “This wonderful charity is very close to my heart, and it is always a pleasure for me to support them however I can. Richard Moore is a great personal friend, so I was delighted to accept the role of Ireland ambassador when he asked me.

“I have been in Africa with Richard on a number of occasions over the years, and I am always amazed at the life-changing and often life-saving difference being made as a result of their work. Education and healthcare are fundamental building blocks for a good life, and Children in Crossfire ensures thousands of children are able to access both.

“While it’s hard to believe that Children in Crossfire has been on the go for a quarter-of-a-century now, we have much more to do in the months and years ahead. I am genuinely excited to be playing my part in giving children the best possible start in life as Ireland ambassador.”