Mayor calls for CCTV in crime-hit Donaghadee

Calls have been made for CCTV to be installed in a Co Down town amid claims that it is "under-policed".

Ards and North Down Mayor Bill Keery told the council's environment committee there had been "unhappiness in Donaghadee for a long period of time" after a spate of robberies and antisocial behaviour.

Last June 1,000 residents of the peninsula town signed a petition to have CCTV installed.

The mayor, a DUP councillor for Bangor East and Donaghadee said: "Since that I haven't heard anything, any response from anyone, whether that be the police or our own council.

"I want it brought back to the attention of this committee that Bangor East and Donaghadee is under-policed and reaction times are very poor."

He proposed a motion to the committee to prevent the council "sitting on this for another year".

The motion was unanimously passed by the environment committee, for ratification by the full council.