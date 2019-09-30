Mayor condemns attack on boy at Belfast park

Cavehill Country Park in north Belfast where a 15-year-old boy was attacked on Saturday

The Lord Mayor of Belfast has condemned a vicious assault on a 15-year-old boy in Cavehill Country Park.

The teenager and some of his friends were walking in the north Belfast beauty spot on Saturday when fireworks were thrown at them by a group of youths.

They then set upon the victim, kicking him several times and pouring a drink over him before making off.

The teenager sustained head and facial injuries, and had to be treated in hospital.

The incident is believed to have happened on the pathway to a quarry in the area.

Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane said: "I condemn the brutal assault on a 15-year-old boy in Cavehill Country Park.

"The teenager was attacked with fireworks and physically assaulted, resulting in treatment for head and facial injuries.

"People should be free to use this park without fear of attack, intimidation or harassment."

"I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police," he said.

The PSNI said it would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or who could help identify those involved, and asked anyone with information to contact officers on 101.