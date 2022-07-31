Mayor writes to NI Secretary of State to oppose ‘cover up’ in Noah Donohoe case

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Sandra Duffy is to write to the NI Secretary of State (SoS) asking him to reverse his decision to grant a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate to conceal information into the case of Noah Donohoe.

It comes after a council meeting this week where a proposal to write to the SoS urging him to cancel the PII was blocked.

Fiona Donohoe is originally from the Strabane area and Noah had resided there for a period of time.

Independent Strabane Councillor Paul Gallagher tabled the motion over the tragic 14-year-old, whose naked body was found in a Belfast storm drain six days after going missing in June 2020.

However, the City solicitor Philip Kingston advised a debate could not be heard as 24 hours notice was not given to the Mayor.

A request to suspend standing orders to allow a debate to take place was defeated when members of the DUP and UUP voted against it – meaning it fell short of the 80% threshold required.

Consequently, a motion could not be brought back until after the summer recess in September.

Now, Mayor Duffy has said: “It is vitally important that Fiona Dohonoe and her family and friends get the full truth about the death of 14 year old Noah Donohue and that there is open and transparency throughout this process.

"I will continue to stand with Fiona Donohoe and her family in their campaign for justice and truth.

"They deserve nothing less. We need to join together to oppose any effort to cover up the circumstances of Noah’s death.”

SoS Shailesh Vara has been criticised for issuing the PII as one of the first acts in the role.

The Northern Ireland Office said Mr Vara carefully considered the PII application, having been fully briefed by officials, adding it did not comment “on ongoing coronial proceedings”.

It’s understood that a PII hearing will be held where the Next of Kin can make representations to the Coroner challenging the redactions and asking him or her to disclose particular information.

The Coroner has responsibility for deciding whether or not information attracts PII.

The Coroner must weigh the seriousness of the damage to the public interest that would be risked by disclosing the information against the public interest in the Coroner and the parties to the inquest having the fullest possible access to relevant information.