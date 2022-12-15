Mayor’s tribute to Ukraine refugee who died in Londonderry

Derry City and Strabane Mayor Sandra Duffy has said her thoughts and prayers are with the family of Inna Shevchenko, a Ukrainian refugee who sadly passed away in Derry on November 24.

Inna and her daughter, Karolina, arrived in the city as refugees in April 2022 and during her time in Northern Ireland, Inna received treatment for a brain tumour from the NHS.

A fundraiser was launched to honour Inna’s wish to return home to be buried by Francesca Giacomini, who hosted the family during their time in Derry.

The two women had previously met at an English Language exhibition in Berlin back in 2018.

At the December meeting of full council, Ms Duffy said: “I would like to send condolences to the family of Inna. She came here as one of the very first refugees because she was sick.

“Unfortunately she got sicker and sadly passed away a few weeks ago. She was returned to Ukraine thankfully, thanks to the generosity of many Derry people who were part of the fundraising effort to get her home. I thank the Derry people for that.

“I want to send my thoughts and prayers to Inna’s family. I did have the pleasure of meeting Inna in the Culture Centre during Ukraine National Day very early on in my term as Mayor and she was a very inspirational woman.”