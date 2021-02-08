McDonald’s plans to reopen walk-in service

Restaurants in Northern Ireland, Ireland, England and Wales will reopen their doors on February 22

McDonald's plans to reopen its Northern Ireland walk-in service in two weeks.

McDonald’s plans to reopen the majority of its restaurants in Northern Ireland for walk-in takeaways in two weeks time.

The fast-food chain has been operating a drive-thru only service during the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

Chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland Paul Pomroy, explained that a small number of restaurants will trial reopening walk-in takeaway this week, with enhanced safety measures.

He added that McDonald’s has worked closely with safety experts NSF International who identified a small number of changes to further enhance procedures.

These changes are currently being rolled out to restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

“This week, a small number of our restaurants will trial reopening walk-in takeaway with these enhancements in place, with the plan to reopen the majority of restaurants for walk-in takeaway across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland from Monday, February 22,” stated Mr Pomroy.

“Due to government restrictions, we are unable to reopen takeaway in Scotland at this time.

“New safety measures being introduced include visors as well as face coverings for customer facing employees, revised guidance and processes for our couriers to support their safe working and enhanced processes for managing customer and courier flow in restaurants.

“Once again, we would like to thank our franchisees, managers and employees for their ongoing commitment in supporting and implementing all of our updated procedures.

“The wellbeing of our people, as well as our suppliers, couriers and our customers remains our top priority, and we are confident the new processes in place will further enhance our already robust safety measures.”