Medical Council aware of alleged incident involving Western Trust doctor

The General Medical Council confirmed they are aware of the incident

The General Medical Council (GMC) has confirmed they are aware of an alleged incident involving a doctor employed by the Western Health and Social Care Trust, and assured action will be taken to restrict practice in the event a risk to patient safety is identified.

It is understood this relates to a police investigation from which two people have been charged with child cruelty.

While details of the alleged incident are vague, it is known a child was rushed to hospital on 6 November, although the nature and extent of injury isn’t clear.

Shortly afterwards, police confirmed the two people were arrested and charged. Both were released on bail and are due in court later this month.

In response to an enquiry, a GMC spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns regarding a doctor at Western Health and Social Care Trust and are working with the Trust via our outreach team to understand these. As with all cases, we will take action to restrict this doctor’s practice should we find evidence of an immediate risk to patient safety.”

The Western Trust were asked to clarify the position and outline action has been taken in respect of safeguarding.

At the time of going to press there has been no response.