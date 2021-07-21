Meet Suni, the pint-sized pooch looking for a forever home

A Northern Ireland animal welfare charity has welcomed its smallest resident – a nine-year-old Yorkshire Terrier that weighs less than two bags of sugar.

After a change in circumstances resulted in her owner not being able to look after her, Suni is now staying with the team at Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in Ballymena.

Loveable and shy at first, Suni has been placed in the charity’s Home From Home programme with foster carers, giving the pint-sized pooch some valuable socialisation while she awaits for a forever home.

Since the Home From Home programme launched in 2016, foster carers have helped more than 240 rescue dogs.

Conor O’Kane, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said Suni has become “quite the celebrity” at the rehoming centre.

“Typically, Yorkshire Terriers can weigh around 7lbs but she is 3.5lbs and perfectly healthy. Her petite size makes Suni the ultimate bundle of joy,” he said.

“The ideal home for Suni would be a bit quieter and her family should be willing to provide her with time and space to settle in. She could live with young people over 14 who are used to being around smaller dogs and Suni would also prefer to be the only dog in the family home, so she can soak up all the attention for herself.

“Suni is a little bit older but she is still young at heart and loves going for walks where she can potter about and have a good old sniff.”

Conor said that, while the team are searching for a permanent home for Suni, they are also looking for potential foster carers to join their Home From Home programme to help more rescue dogs on a temporary basis.

"Potential foster carers don’t need to have a huge amount of previous dog experience, however, should be willing to learn, have time on their hands to care for a dog, have access to their own car and live within reasonable distance of Dogs Trust Ballymena,” he added.

If you are interested in adopting Suni, visit the Dogs Trust website here. If you want to become a foster carer, get in touch with Stephanie Scott here.