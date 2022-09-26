Meet the Ballyclare 13-year-old roaring up the ranks of Northern Ireland motorbike racing

The youngster who sat on a bike before he could even walk is now unbeaten in his last 18 starts

You must be destined for greatness on two wheels if you were sitting on your own motorbike before you could walk.

And that’s certainly the case for 13-year-old Ruben Sherman-Boyd from Ballyclare, Co Antrim, who is proving to be almost unbeatable on the Irish short circuit racing scene.

Having already piled up the championship wins at junior level, the Ballyclare High School pupil is continuing to blaze a trail through the motorcycling ranks.

At the weekend, Ruben completed his latest triumph when a remarkable 18th win from 18 starts saw him seal the 2022 Dunlop Masters DM Ground Works & FJS Plant Ltd Moto One Championship in a style he is becoming accustomed to.

Ruben didn’t even have to leave the grid for the final race of the championship series — he had the title in the bag long ago.

But mum Michelle said the family are doing all they can to keep his feet firmly on the ground.

“Honestly, Ruben might be far from quiet around the house but he’s such a modest boy,” she said.

“He didn’t even know he’d already won the championship ahead of last Saturday’s race. For him it’s about going out on the track, competing and above all having fun. We wouldn’t be making this commitment every weekend if there was no enjoyment in it, but when he pulls on that helmet he seems to be a different person.

“It can be tricky watching from the trackside, though. Up until this year Ruben was competing against his 10-year-old brother Buster in the junior classes. I was never sure which way to look!”

Ruben has taken the move up to the more senior ranks in his stride. He’s on course for further national championship success before the season ends as the trophy cabinet at home keeps on filling up.

Having been a pupil at Ballynure Primary, the school also attended by a young Jonathan Rea, it’s no surprise that the six-time World Superbike champion is an idol.

“It’s Jonathan Rea all the way in our house,” added Michelle.

“Ruben went to the airport a couple of years ago when he was arriving home after another world title win and couldn’t believe he was getting to meet Jonathan. He burst into tears. Jonathan signed his helmet and of course that’s now his most treasured possession.”

Ruben Sherman-Boyd in action

And with Ruben enjoying success after success on the track, it could only be a matter of time before he inspires a new generation himself.

“Motorbikes are a family way of life,” said Michelle.

“His grandad, Bertie Boyd, is his biggest fan. Bertie ran the successful Village Carpets team in the past and his team had a strong connection with the late David Wood, and that’s the academy Ruben’s now lucky enough to be a part of.”

Ruben was signed up for the Team Wood Academy after starring in the Irish Minibike Championships (IMC).

“It was his uncle, Andrew Boyd, who bought him his first mini Yamaha,” said his mum. “That was for his first birthday, so he was sitting on a bike before he could even walk.”

Ruben has rarely got off a bike since. “I guess he was always destined to compete, and we’re proud of his achievements and the way he had handled himself off the track,” she said.

“Being part of a bigger team now has really given him all the confidence in the world.

“Every weekend it’s been bike racing. All his friends are there and it’s our family way of life.

“He’s doing well and he’s thriving. The competitive streak comes out and this year has gone very well. He just wants to go out there and win every race.

“He’s still modest though, and we’ll keep it that way.”