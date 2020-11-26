Meghan Markle miscarriage 'shows it can happen to anyone'

NI women hail Duchess for breaking taboo around losing a child

Heartbreak: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, suffered a miscarriage while caring for her son, Archie

Two Northern Ireland women have praised the Duchess of Sussex for addressing the perceived taboo around miscarriages after she revealed she lost an unborn child during the summer.

In a deeply personal article for the New York Times, Meghan wrote how she lost her baby in July in California, a moment that she said left her husband, Prince Harry, holding the "shattered pieces" of her heart.

The duchess was widely praised by charities for sending a "powerful message" to others who have lived through the same trauma.

After suffering the devastating loss of four babies within just two years, Co Down woman Lynsey Bleakley (44) gave up her job in nursing and turned an interest in baking into a successful business.

"Previous generations, including my mum's, would have kept this sort of thing quiet. It was something you just didn't talk about," the mum-of-one said.

"I don't think that's very helpful for women because it's a hugely isolating experience anyway, so it takes amazing strength and courage to talk about it.

"Nothing will make you feel more alone than thinking you can't procreate.

"To go through something as heart-breaking and soul-destroying as a miscarriage, it can only help if others are strong enough to speak out."

Approximately one in four pregnancies ends in a miscarriage, with some 250,000 miscarriages taking place in the UK each year, the majority occurring during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

However, this is this is only an estimate because, unlike stillbirths, miscarriages do not have to be registered, so there are no official statistics.

Strangford Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong (50) previously shared her heartbreak over her 13 failed pregnancies.

She was just 25 when she lost her first child.

The mum-of-one previously worked for the Miscarriage Association because she did not want anyone else sitting alone, suffering the same way she had.

"Writing this article is part of Meghan getting though her grief. I've been there and done that myself," she said.

"She's very brave and I'm pleased that someone like her, who is in the public eye, has brought this issue to the fore for both men and women.

"It's an upsetting experience. As she has said, it's a taboo (subject) that nobody wants to talk about. (This) brings it home that it can happen to anyone."

Ruth Bender Atik, from the Miscarriage Association, also commended Ms Markle for publicly speaking out about her harrowing experience.

She said it helped "validate the feelings" of those who have also suffered the loss of a baby.

Meghan and Prince Harry were devastated after the loss of their unborn child

Clea Harmer, chief executive of stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands, said it was a "sad reality" that there was a stigma surrounding pregnancy loss and baby death that "leaves many parents feeling isolated". "The isolation we have all felt this year has made it even more difficult for parents whose baby has died during the Covid-19 pandemic and has brought back painful emotions for all those who have lost precious loved ones," she explained.

The duchess began her article by describing a typical morning getting up and looking after her son, Archie.

"After changing his diaper, I felt a cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

"Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."

Meghan added: "Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you okay?'"

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said yesterday: "It's a deeply personal matter we would not comment on."

Harry's uncle, Earl Spencer, offered his sympathy to his nephew and his wife during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine.

"I can't imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way," he said.

"It's so very, very sad. I totally agree with you. All thoughts with them today."

The couple stepped down as working royals for financial freedom in March and have been busy establishing their new lives in America.

Other royal women have experienced the loss of an unborn baby, with the Countess of Wessex losing her first baby in December 2001 when she was airlifted to hospital after suffering a potentially life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

The Queen's grand-daughter, Zara Tindall, suffered two miscarriages before having her second child, and spoke in detail about her experience in a newspaper interview.