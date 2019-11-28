Members of Unison begin strike action at Northern Ireland hospitals

Members of the Unison union will today commence action over unsafe staffing levels and the lack of pay parity with NHS workers in Great Britain. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA

Members of the Unison union will today commence action over unsafe staffing levels and the lack of pay parity with NHS workers in Great Britain.

Members at Craigavon, Musgrave Park and Omagh Hospitals will start strike action today, while an ongoing strike at Belfast City Hospital will continue.

Unison regional secretary Patricia McKeown said: "Today the sterile services workers, porters and drivers who form the backbone of the health service will take strike action.

"Our members' industrial action is intensifying and will continue until pay justice and safe staffing levels are delivered."

She called for the permanent secretaries in the Departments of Health and Finance, alongside the Head of the Civil Service, "to make the case directly to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the Treasury for the funding that is required to achieve pay parity".

All Unison members will be taking some form of industrial action today.