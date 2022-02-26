Memorial parade and service will remember young UDR soldiers murdered in 1988

A memorial parade and service of remembrance to mark the murder of two young UDR soldiers will take place in Belfast on Saturday.

Frederick Starrett and James Cummings, both 22, were killed by an IRA booby-trap device as they arrived to close the security gates on Royal Avenue on February 24, 1988.

Both soldiers were members of Orange lodges in Ballymacarrett No. 6 District; Banner of the Cross LOL 1310 and Johnston’s Golden Star LOL 1934 respectively.

This year the event, which is often regarded as the first major parade of the year, marks the 34th anniversary.

The parade, organised by Ulster Defenders of the Realm LOL 710, will incorporate a wreath-laying ceremony at the scene of the atrocity and a service of remembrance at 11.25am on Saturday morning.

The Orange procession will leave Templemore Avenue at 10.30am and proceed to Royal Avenue.

Speaking ahead of the parade, Worshipful Master of LOL 710 Bro. Alistair Annett said: “This memorial parade continues to be one of the most important events in our lodge calendar.

“The large numbers in attendance, both on parade and those coming to simply pay their respects, will be a fitting tribute to Fred and James and show their families that the sacrifice of these two young men is not forgotten, as we honour their memory.”

During the service a new banner for LOL 710 will be unfurled.

Senior Orangemen in attendance will include Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning, Grand Secretary Rev. Mervyn Gibson and Spencer Beattie, County Grand Master of the County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast.

The bands on parade will be Pride of the Raven Flute, Millar Memorial Flute, Legananny Accordion and Lisburn Young Defenders Flute.