Memorial quilts for Troubles victims go on display at St Anne’s Cathedral

Dedication service led by Dean Stephen Forde as 'memorial quilts' go on display at St Anne's Cathedral.

A special dedication service has taken place in St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast as seven memorial quilts go on display in memory of victims and survivors of The Troubles.

‘The SEFF Family Remembers’ project is in honour of “innocents from right across the community” and those who were “impacted by all forms of violence” over the past five decades.

“The quilt unifies 70-plus families who share a common values system; that violence was never justified in the furtherance of or defence of a political objective,” South East Fermanagh Foundation director Kenny Donaldson said.

“Those remembered include security forces (police and army) prison service personnel, civilians from across the community and of all ages, from 17 months to 87 years, and it includes those impacted by all forms of terrorism and wider violence".

The quilt was developed by a team of special volunteers under the guidance of facilitator Sonia Johnston.

"It seeks to humanise those being remembered who may be said to be ordinary people but who were actually extraordinary to those who they were known to best,” he added.

"Aptly titled 'The SEFF Family Remembers', it seeks to bring a level of recognition to those who previously were not acknowledged, who haven’t had a political or resource-based focus.

"This is SEFF’s seventh quilt and follows: Your Legacy Lives On, A Patchwork of Innocents, Uniting Innocent Victims, Terrorism knows No Borders, Brougher Mountain Innocents Remembered and Through Remembering, We Build Bridges."

Each of the titles reflect core messages the group wishes to represent through the lives being remembered and honoured.

"The basis for the East Region Quilt name can be found in comments made by many families; no-one remembers us, no-one cares, we are forgotten,” Mr Donaldson continued.

"The SEFF family always remembers and will continue to do so in the months and years ahead, thus ensuring that the legacy of innocents and the way in which they chose to live their lives is represented."

Members of the public can visit the exhibition, which will be running in the cathedral to remember almost 500 innocents from across the community until May 12.