Memorial to IRA Enniskillen bombing permanently installed after years of delays

People attend a ceremony in 2019 to unveil a new memorial to the 12 victims of the IRA’s 1987 Remembrance Sunday bomb attack in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh (Niall Carson/PA)

A memorial to those killed in an IRA bombing in Enniskillen in 1987 has been publicly installed after a long-running controversy over where it was to be placed.

The memorial remembers those killed during the attack in the Co Fermanagh town on November 8, 1987.

Eleven people were killed and more than 60 injured after an IRA bomb devastated a Remembrance Sunday event in the Co Fermanagh town on November 8, 1987.

A 12th victim, Ronnie Hill, died from his injuries after spending 13 years in a coma.

In 2017, a memorial marking the 30th anniversary of the attack was unveiled.

However, it had to be taken down and put into storage after a Catholic church on whose land it had been erected said it had not been consulted.

In 2019, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council approved a new application to site the memorial.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the installation of the memorial, tweeting: “Well done to the victims who achieved this. It should not have taken so long and there were many hurdles to cross, but with quiet dignity you persisted. Proud to know you.”

At the time, Stephen Gault, whose father Samuel was killed by the blast said the delays to establishing the memorial had been difficult.

“It’s been a long, depressing and hurtful 18 months not knowing if our loved ones would get the recognition they deserve,” he said in 2019.

“With this memorial the memory of what happened that fateful day will never ever be allowed to rewritten out of history of what the IRA did and the cold blooded murder of 12 innocent civilians on Remembrance Sunday 1987.”

After spending five years in storage, the new memorial has been installed on a wall of the Clinton Centre in the town – the community centre which was built on the site of the bombing.

The families of the victims are now expected to attend a vigil at the memorial on the 35th anniversary of the attack next month.