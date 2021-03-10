Memorial to three Scottish soldiers killed by the IRA vandalised in 'targeted' attack on 50 year anniversary

The memorial to a 1971 IRA killing of three Scottish soldiers in Belfast has been "brutally" attacked on what is the 50th anniversary of the atrocity.

The memorial, in the Squire's Hill area of north Belfast, was placed in memory of three members of the Royal Highland Fusilliers who were killed by the IRA on 10 March 1971.

On Wednesday morning the site was pictured having been engulfed by rubbish, which had was believed to have been dumped overnight to coincide with the landmark date.

Local DUP councillor in the area Dale Pankhurst said he was "utterly disgusted" when he came across the scene and added he has reported it to the PSNI as a hate crime.

"This is a cold and calculated attack on the 50th anniversary of the three Scottish soldiers being brutally murdered by the provisional IRA," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"It is no coincidence that this rubbish has been dumped at the exact same time as this, on the exact spot they were murdered.

"I have asked council to clean it up which they are going to do. The police are now investigating it as a hate crime.

"It is an utterly disgusting attack. That memorial has now been attacked over 30 times. Those behind this will not succeed in desecrating this memorial or forcing its removal.

"My thoughts and prayers today are with the family and friends of those soldiers who were murdered."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police received a report of anti-social behaviour in the White Brae area today. Officers attended and no damage to the memorial was noted, however, police are aware that rubbish was on the site yesterday."