Memorial to UDR soldiers killed by IRA is destroyed

Ulster Unionist South Down Councillor Alan Lewis beside the Burrenbridge UDR memorial which was set on fire

Sick vandals have destroyed a memorial to three UDR soldiers murdered by the IRA.

The damage to the memorial at Burrenbridge, Co Down, happened just days after the 40th anniversary of the 1980 murders and was discovered yesterday morning by local UUP councillor Alan Lewis.

"This simple and temporary memorial was placed by former friends and comrades on Monday, the 40th anniversary of the atrocity," he said.

"It was a dignified and respectful way to mark the site where three young men lost their lives, it was harming or offending no one.

"Where is the equality or respect for victims of terrorism within South Down?" he asked.

Privates Richard Wilson, Roy Smith and James Cochrane, a Catholic, were killed on January 6, 1980 by an IRA landmine containing a ton of explosives.

An earlier memorial to the soldiers was also destroyed in 1996.