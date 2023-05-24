Men armed with hammers wreck Newtownards shop

Three men have caused entered a Newtownards shop armed with hammers and caused ‘extensive’ damage.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage to a shop at Abbot Link in Newtownards last night (Tuesday).

It was reported that three men, dressed in dark coloured clothing and armed with hammers, entered the shop at 7.10pm on Tuesday evening and caused extensive damage to the property before making off in a car towards Newtownards.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them in Bangor on 101, quoting reference number 1777 23/05/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.