Men armed with hatchet ransack Newry house

The men demanded money from a man and a woman after forcing their way into the house before fleeing on foot.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: "The male occupant ran upstairs in an attempt to get away and, when the men followed him, jumped out a first window floor, injuring his ankle as a result."At the same time, a female, who was in the house, ran out onto the street to shout for help."This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the two, who have been left visibly shaken.“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around that time and who noticed any suspicious activity to get in touch. Please contact detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1834 of 21/02/20."Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."