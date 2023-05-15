Men armed with kitchen knife attempt to steal money from north Belfast takeaway

The men ran off once informed the police had been called.

Detectives are appealing for information after an attempted robbery in north Belfast on Sunday, May 14.

Detective Sergeant Young said: "We received a report shortly after 11pm that an attempt had been made to steal money from a takeaway in the North Queen Street area.

"Staff were preparing to close for the evening when two men, dressed in black and with their faces covered, came in shouting 'give us the money'.

"One of the intruders was armed with a black-handled kitchen knife and waved it at a member of staff behind the food counter. When advised that police had been called, the men ran off.

"Thankfully, no one was injured during this frightening encounter and there was no financial loss to the business.

"Both of the men are described as being 6ft and of slim build. Both were wearing gloves with one wearing distinctive bright pink gloves and carrying a cross-body bag.”

Detective Sergeant Young continued: "Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or other video footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2012 14/05/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”