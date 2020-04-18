Men arrested after police car rammed in north Belfast released on bail

Two men who were arrested by police investigating an incident in which a patrol car was rammed by another vehicle in north Belfast have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested on Friday.

It's after three police officers were injured in the New Lodge area after their patrol car was rammed by a silver Audi A4 car at around 3am.

The Audi reversed into the police car at the junction of Lepper Street and Spamount Street pushing it across the street, before leaving the area towards the Limestone Road where it then stopped.

Three police officers sustained whiplash type injuries following the incident and damage was caused to the police car requiring it to be taken off the road for repairs.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a silver Audi A4 travelling in the area in the early hours of Friday is asked to contact police in Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 327 17/04/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.