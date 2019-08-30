Men arrested in Continuity IRA terror probe released unconditionally

Two men have been arrested in Northern Ireland by detectives investigating the activities of the violent dissident republican group, the Continuity IRA (PA)

Two men arrested by anti-terrorism detectives in a probe into the activities of the Continuity IRA have been released unconditionally.

The men aged 37 and 31 were arrested following searches conducted in Newtownabbey and west Belfast on Thursday, in connection with an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity linked to the Continuity IRA.

The 31-year-old was released on Friday with the 37-year-old freed on Sunday.