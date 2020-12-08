Men arrested in probe into BBC man Michael Kerr's Bangor murder released

Mike Kerr was found dead in his Bangor home (PSNI/PA)

Two men arrested by police investigating the murder of former BBC man Michael Kerr have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The pair, aged 22 and 30, were held on Tuesday morning on suspicion of offences including fraud as part of the wider investigation into the murder of the pensioner.

They were released on Tuesday evening.

The body of 68-year-old ‘Mike’, a former television and radio announcer with BBC Northern Ireland during the 1970s and ‘80s, was discovered inside his home on Birch Drive on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Mr Kerr suffered skull and facial fractures and injuries to his body as a result of a horrific beating.

Police believe he was murdered sometime between 2pm on Sunday, November 17, and Monday, November 18, 2019.

He was described by police as “a creature of habit”, who lived alone in the quiet residential area of Rathgael, when his body was discovered.

A £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information which will lead to the conviction of the killers of Bangor man Michael Kerr.

Mr Kerr’s family have appealed to those involved in his death to “look into their hearts and consciences” and come forward to police.