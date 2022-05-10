Men arrested in west Belfast by police investigating Oglaigh na hEireann

Police officers carry out a search in the west Belfast area in relation to ONH on May 10, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Four men have been arrested in west Belfast under the Terrorism Act by police investigating the dissident republican paramilitary group Oglaigh na hEireann.

The men, aged 46, 50, 52 and 55, were arrested following searches of residential properties on Tuesday morning.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “A number of residential properties were searched by officers in west Belfast this morning and a number of items have been taken away for examination. The searches were part of an investigation into criminality linked to Oglaigh na hEireann.

“We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support. I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org