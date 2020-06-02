Men arrested over Larne murder bid released

Five men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left in critical condition following an assault in Larne on Monday have been released pending further investigation.

The man, who is in his 40s, sustained serious head injuries in the assault near Laharna Retail Park in the town at around 9.30pm.

Five men aged 25, 29, 31, 35 and 45, were all arrested. They were released on Wednesday.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

"Were you on the Main Street in Larne between 9pm and 9.30pm? Did you see any persons being chased or acting suspiciously?," a police spokesperson asked.

"Were you in the car parks of Laharna Retail Park in Larne between 9pm and 9.30pm? Did you notice a grey Fiesta in the car park or any suspicious behaviour?

"Did you travel along Broadway in Larne or the alleyways leading to the retail park between 9 pm and 9.30 pm. Did you notice any males being chased or acting suspiciously?"

Police have appealed for anyone with information to call detectives in Larne on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2367 01/06/20, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.