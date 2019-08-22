Men arrested over Malcolm McKeown murder released unconditionally

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering Malcolm McKeown have been released unconditionally.

The men, aged 30 and 28, were arrested on Wednesday.

Mr McKeown was found shot dead in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the Co Down village of Waringstown on Monday, August 19.

The PSNI has released CCTV footage of Mr McKeown's final moments.

He lived in the Waringstown area and was a father of three.

Mr McKeown had a lengthy criminal past and police are "keeping an open mind" on the motive for his murder.