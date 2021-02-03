Men bailed over Belfast Multi-Cultural Association arson

Police carryout followup enquiries following a fire at the Multi Cultural Association on Donegal Pass on January 21st 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

It took more than 50 firefighters to get the blaze at the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA) centre on Donegall Pass under control .Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Two men arrested over the arson attack on the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association building have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The pair - aged 42 and 49 - were held on Wednesday after a search of a property in the south of the city.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with two counts of criminal damage to vehicles in the Donegall Pass area of south Belfast in October last year. He will appear in court next month.

The devastating fire at the former church broke out on Thursday, January 14. The organisation said it was left heartbroken after the attack.

There was widespread condemnation of the incident, including from the first and deputy first ministers. Thousands have been raised in a fundraising campaign.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly added: “While our investigation is ongoing, we are continuing to appeal for information about the arson incident, which is being treated as a hate crime.

“The fire, which resulted in serious damage to the building, is unacceptable and we are working tirelessly to identify those responsible and put them before the courts.

“I would also remind anyone who has yet to come forward with information, that the independent charity Crimestoppers, is offering a reward of up to £5,000 to anyone providing information directly and anonymously to Crimestoppers, which leads to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons linked to the arson.

“Information can be given to detectives directly by calling 101 quoting reference number 1626 of 14/01/21. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Alternatively, to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on Freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."