Men break teenage boy's nose and fracture his jaw in Belfast sectarian hate crime

Police have appealed for witnesses after the nose of a 16-year-old boy was broken and his jaw was fractured in a sectarian attack in north Belfast on Friday.

The boy was attacked by four men who punched and kicked him, as well as directing sectarian abuse at him during the incident at the junction of Deerpark Road and Oldpark Road.

Police are treating the assault shortly after 9pm as a sectarian hate crime.

Inspector Nick Browne said: "Two of the men were described as being dressed in black and had their hoods up. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any information, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 532 of 03/04/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."