Men charged after police seize firearm, ammunition and over £50,000 worth of suspected drugs in Co Antrim

Suspected drugs seized as part of the PSNI operation in Co Antrim

Two men have been charged following a police operation during which a suspected gun, ammunition and over £50,000 worth of suspected drugs were seized in Co Antrim.

Their arrests came after searches were carried out in Belfast and Carrickfergus on Friday.

District Commander for Mid & East Antrim, Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “Local officers stopped a vehicle in the North Road area of Carrickfergus on Friday, 5th May when they saw what they believed to be suspicious activity.

“A small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were located on a 33-year-old man and searches were subsequently carried out at a nearby property.

“A number of items were seized, including a suspected assault weapon, magazine and ammunition, a large quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, a further amount of suspected Class B controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia,” she added.

“Additional searches were conducted at a second property in Carrickfergus and a property in central Belfast.

“During these searches, a number of items were seized including a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.”

The 33-year old has been charged with possessing a firearm, other than a handgun, without a certificate, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition without a certificate, possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing criminal property, possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class B and Class C controlled drugs.

The 44-year-old has been charged with possessing ammunition without a certificate, possessing a firearm, other than a handgun, without a certificate, possessing a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

Detective Inspector McCamley of Organised Crime Branch said: “Yesterday’s operation is part of an investigation into the activity of a criminal gang and the activities of those who we suspect have been engaged in organised crime throughout Northern Ireland.

“The suspected firearm is a highly significant find. We are investigating how the weapon was obtained, and how the suspects intended to use it.

“This could have been used to threaten, intimidate and ultimately kill, and the removal of this weapon along with a large amount of drugs intended for our streets, has made our community safer,” he continued.

“The people who are involved in this type of dangerous and life-threatening criminality put entire communities at risk. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with communities across Northern Ireland to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of people’s lives. Together we can tackle this.”

Both men are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday May 8.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.