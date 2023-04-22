Men charged to appear in court over aggravated burglary in Co Armagh

Police investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in Lurgan have charged two men to appear in court

It relates to an aggravated burglary in the Derry Street area of the town, on the morning of Friday April 21, and a number of other incidents.

A 37 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including theft, aggravated burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and driving whilst disqualified.

A 23 year old man has been charged with theft, aggravated burglary and in relation to outstanding bench warrants.

Both men are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday April 24.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.