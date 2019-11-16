Men charged with drugs offences following heroin seizure

Two men have been charged with a number of drugs offences following the search of a property in south Belfast on Friday.

The men, both of whom are in their thirties, were charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

It's after heroin was seized with an estimated street value of £20,000 following a pre-planned search at a property on Fitzroy Avenue in the city.

Both are expected to appear in court in Belfast on Saturday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.