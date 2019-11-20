Men force their way into north Belfast house using gun and hammer

A group of men have forced their way into a house in north Belfast using a gun and a hammer as weapons.

It happened shortly after 7.30pm on Alexandra Park Avenue area on Tuesday night.

Detective Sergeant Miskelly said: "There were three males in the house at the time - two teenagers and a man aged in his 50s.

"Police subsequently arrested two men, aged 30 and 33, on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They both remain in custody this morning assisting us with our enquiries.

"This was a frightening ordeal, and it's fortunate none of the occupants were injured. However, they have been left shaken.

"As we continue with our enquiries, I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night around this time and who saw a number of males acting suspiciously, or any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner, to get in touch with our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1507 of 19/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."