Men injured after falling at ABP meat plant in Northern Ireland

Two men were taken to hospital yesterday after falling from a height at a meat processing plant in Co Armagh.

An air ambulance was called to the scene at ABP Food Group on the Annesborough Road, Lurgan, yesterday afternoon.

It is believed that one of the men suffered broken bones and the other received a head injury.

Both men, who were contractors working on the site, were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance. One of the men was discharged from hospital and the other was still receiving treatment last night.

The Lurgan Mail reported that the manager of the site, Seamus Kenny, said the two men were working with contractors on a new amenity being built. He added that the Health and Safety Executive had been informed of the incident and an investigation would take place.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 1.17pm. Rapid response paramedics, emergency crews and a hazardous area response team were all dispatched. Following initial treatment at the scene, both patients were taken to hospital.