Men 'lucky to escape with their lives' in Omagh gun attack

Three men were said to have been lucky to escape with their lives after a gun attack in Omagh.

Police said masked and armed men forced their way into a house in the Mullaghmore Drive area in the early hours of Friday, April 10.

They demanded money, attacked three men before firing a number of shots inside the home and fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle.

Police said the victims suffered injuries to their faces, head and body and two were treated at the scene by paramedics.

"The three victims were extremely lucky to escape with their lives," said police.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan described the incident as "deplorable".

“It is equally sickening and deplorable to hear of this incident in Omagh that could have easily led to the loss of life," he said.

"This could easily have led to death. Thankfully there have been no fatalities.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI. These types of crimes need to be eradicated from society.”

Alliance Omagh Councillor Stephen Donnelly said he was "outraged and angry the people of Omagh were subjected to this unashamed display of thuggery last night".

“There is no place for guns in our community and such barbaric behaviour is is a far cry from the peaceful and safe society we are striving to build," he said.

"My thoughts are with those men assaulted in what must have been a traumatic incident.

“I urge anyone with information on this disgraceful attack to contact police with it immediately so those behind it can be brought to justice.”

Detective Constable Una McKenna said: "This was a brazen and reckless attack, for which there is no justification.

"It is fortunate we are not dealing with serious injury or worse today.

"Enquiries are underway to establish a motive for this attack and who was involved, and I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area just prior to, or around midnight, or has information which may assist our investigation to call us on 101, and quote reference number 7 of 10/04/20.

"Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."