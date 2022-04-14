Men ordered from van by armed police after ‘tactical stop’ in Derry city

Two men were ordered from a red van at gunpoint in Derry city after PSNI officers carried out a ‘tactical stop’ overnight.

It happened on Northland Drive at around 11pm, according to an eyewitness.

Special Firearms officers carry out operation in the Northland Drive area of the city

The two men were detained by heavily armed officers from the Special Firearms Unit, who were wearing balaclavas, after they stopped the van.

The PSNI said: “Police were conducting enquiries in the Northland Road area of Derry in relation to an ongoing investigation.

“There are no further details at this time.”