Men ordered from van by armed police after ‘tactical stop’ in Derry city
Garrett Hargan
Two men were ordered from a red van at gunpoint in Derry city after PSNI officers carried out a ‘tactical stop’ overnight.
It happened on Northland Drive at around 11pm, according to an eyewitness.
The two men were detained by heavily armed officers from the Special Firearms Unit, who were wearing balaclavas, after they stopped the van.
The PSNI said: “Police were conducting enquiries in the Northland Road area of Derry in relation to an ongoing investigation.
“There are no further details at this time.”