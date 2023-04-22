Men stole railings from graves at Lisburn cemetery

Police are appealing for information following a theft at a cemetery in the Blaris Road area of Lisburn.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, April 21.

At approximately 1.50pm, police received a report that three men had entered the grounds and removed approximately 19 railings from around a number of graves.

The men then made off in a white transit van.

Anyone who may have seen the men in the area or anyone with any CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1123 of 21/04/23.

Alternatively a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.