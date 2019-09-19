Men with gun smash window of Derry house in potential paramilitary-style assault

A group of masked man, one of whom is believed to have had a gun, have smashed the window of a house in a burglary in Londonderry.

It happened in the Derrymore area of Hazelbank at around 9.30pm on Wednesday night.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: "A man, aged in his twenties, who was inside the house at the time, was struck on the arm with what is believed to have been a hammer when he fought off the masked men, preventing them from entering the property. He sustained a minor injury but did not require hospital treatment.

"A woman who was also inside the house was uninjured.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, one line of enquiry is this may have been a paramilitary-style assault.

"This must have been a frightening ordeal for the occupants of the house and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a number of men acting suspiciously, or anyone who has information about this to get in touch with our detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2048 of 18/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."