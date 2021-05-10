Mental health charities boosted by £10 million in funding

Mental health charities in Northern Ireland are to benefit from £10 million in additional funding, the Department of Health has announced.

The Mental Health Support Fund will be open to community and voluntary organisations offering services for people with mental ill health across Northern Ireland.

The funding is being made available through Covid-19 emergency money available to the department, with the scheme expected to open in the coming months and available through the Community Foundation NI group.

It is expected to run over the course of the next two years, with several ‘calls’ being made available for eligible charity groups to apply.

Launching the scheme on Monday, the health minister Robin Swann said: “I remain committed to supporting everyone’s mental health and wellbeing and doing everything possible to help ensure that those who need help, get help.

“I am incredibly conscious of the impact the pandemic has had on people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“Our local charity sector provides important and vital mental health support services to many in our communities. It is important that those services are maintained, particularly during these challenging times.

“The new Mental Health Support Fund will equip and enable these charities in providing a wide range of support services for people with mental ill health and help to ensure that those who need to can continue to access mental health support services in the community.”

Siofra Healy, Director of Philanthropy at the Community Foundation said: “Through our work and grant giving in Northern Ireland we are seeing huge need and increased demand for funding of mental health services provided by charities and community groups.

“Communities are telling us that as a result of the pandemic, the issues have been exacerbated and it is vital that we act now.

“We’re pleased that the department is prioritising this issue and including capacity support for the charities that continue to deliver these services and are often the backbone of support for people who need mental health support.”