Mental health problems cost Northern Ireland £3.4 billion a year, according to new report

The study, from the Mental Health Foundation and the London School of Economics and Political Science, shows the cost of poor mental health is equivalent to around 5% of the entire UK’s gross domestic product (GDP), which is a measure of the size and health of a country’s economy.

The authors of the research are pushing for governments to do more in preventing mental ill-health problems from developing, rather than trying to solve them at a later time.

They said this would both improve overall mental wellbeing while reducing the economic costs of poor mental health, which they say costs the UK economy at least £117.9 billion annually in total.

Shari McDaid from the Mental Health Foundation said when measuring costs for the report, they took into consideration “the lost productivity of people in the workplace because they’re not able to work due to mental health conditions, the costs of mental health services, the cost of all the informal support that’s provided by family and friends, as well as the reduced quality of life for people living with conditions who have experienced stigma”.

Almost three-quarters of the cost (72%) is due to lost productivity of those living with mental health conditions such as depression, and the costs incurred by unpaid, informal carers.

Studies suggest that working to prevent poor mental health can be effective, such as supporting mothers and young children, parenting courses, anti-bullying programmes in schools and mindfulness courses for adults.

Other areas include exercise programmes to prevent depression, tackling social isolation in the elderly and working to reduce the risks to mental health from not having enough money.

The report said parenting programmes suggest up to £15.80 can be made in long-term savings for every £1 spent on delivering the plans.

Meanwhile, a review of programmes in the workplace to support good mental health found savings of £5 for every £1 invested.

Lead author of the report, David McDaid, said: “Our estimate of the economic impacts of mental health conditions, much of which is felt well beyond the health and social care sector, is a conservative estimate.

“What is clear is that there is a sound economic case for investing in effective preventive measures, particularly at a time when mental health may be especially vulnerable because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This requires further sustained and co-ordinated actions not only within the health and social care sector, but across the whole of government.”