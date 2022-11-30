Mental health support must be more accessible, says Carrick mum who survived suicide attempt

Appeal comes as statistics reveal 237 suicides here last year, the highest figure since 2015

A young mum from Carrick who survived a suicide attempt has opened up about the need for better and more accessible mental health services in Northern Ireland.

Louise Lynn spoke out after new statistics revealed the 237 suicides here last year was the highest figure since 2015.

Louise lost her second son, Shea, at just four weeks old in 2016 and soon spiralled into a deep depression.

“I just hit rock bottom, there is no other way to describe it. I ended up going very deep into depression and suffering very bad anxiety,” she said.

She developed addiction issues, and by 2020 was homeless and had lost custody of her sons.

“It was horrible. I ended up in a hostel through lockdown which was isolation upon isolation,” she said.

Ms Lynn desperately tried to get help. She attended rehab but was unable to improve her mental health.

“It wasn’t until after rehab that I realised how bad I actually felt. I was getting by day by day. I didn’t want to be here but I didn’t want to die,” she said.

“Suicide isn’t a word it’s a feeling, it’s a place, it’s darkness, it’s loneliness, it’s despair, and there is no way I can describe being that low. It feels like the only answer is disappearing,” she said.

Ms Lynn believes that while support was available she couldn’t access it.

“There was support – I just couldn’t get it. Being homeless there is this stigma, it’s like there is this hierarchy in society, but if you don’t have a home you don’t have a place in the hierarchy,

“It is the same with addiction. I feel like so many people are overlooked because of it. It is like you are blacklisted and you aren’t worth the support,” she said.

She eventually got the support she needed to recover from the Hummingbird project.

“There have been so many times that it has been my last phone call, they have found me and made sure I was OK. The Hummingbird project are what got me here today, they feel like a safety blanket,” she said.

While she is grateful for the support she received from the project, she feels there is not enough available for those suffering in Northern Ireland.

The latest statistics from the NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) for 2021 show an increase of 18 on the 219 suicide deaths registered the previous year.

“The Government could be providing so much more support for people, particularly young people, but they need to get on the ground and see what is going on, see how bad it really is,” Ms Lynn said.

She feels that the Government is responsible for the increasing rate of suicide in Northern Ireland.

“People have reached out for so long they are just knocking on empty doors at the stage. I think the Government needs to take responsibility for the lives being lost in Northern Ireland,” she said.

She feels that the public’s lack of trust in mental health services is growing. “It makes you not want to reach out for fear of failure, because that makes you worse,” she said.

Ms Lynn’s mental health has greatly improved and she has vastly improved her life and is grateful for her family, particularly her two sons, Jai (13) and Elliott (4).

“They both saved my life in so many ways,” she said.

She is thankful she was able to overcome her mental health struggles and sympathises with others who are suffering.

“I was always very tough. I was able to get up and keep going but it was hard – very hard. I’m doing so much now but even hearing the word suicide will make me jump, because I know what it’s like to be there,

“I think coming through this I’m a lot less judgmental and a lot more thankful,” she said.

Ms Lynn fears that without the right support people will continue to suffer.

Her advice for those suffering is to reach out for support. “You are worth as much as the next person, you deserve the help as much as them,” she said.

“If you reach out to one and it doesn’t work, reach out to the next one, because you will find someone that will help you.”

She thinks it is also important to talk to your loved ones this time of the year.

“This Christmas is going to be a hard one for a lot of people. Just check in — check in on your neighbours, check in on your family, check in on your partner — because the majority of people that are suicidal are suicidal in silence,” she said.

If you are struggling with any of the issues in the article above you can get support from the Hummingbird Project in Portstewart on 028 7055 9504 or the Samaritans on 116 123 free from any phone.