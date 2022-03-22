Mercedes car stolen from outside property in Lisburn

A black Mercedes, parked outside a property in the Ayrshire Park area of Lisburn, was stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It was reported that the vehicle was locked and the owner had both sets of keys.

Detectives are appealing for information following the vehicle theft.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “At approximately 4am, we received a report that a black Mercedes GLC 63 AMG car, which was parked outside the owner’s property, had been stolen.

“The vehicle was locked and the owner still had both sets of keys.

"Our enquiries are underway and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone or any suspicious vehicles in the area, who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage or who knows the whereabouts of the car to call us on 101, quoting reference number 93 of 22/03/22."