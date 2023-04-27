Mercury expected to rise above 20C in Northern Ireland during May

August 2022 beachgoers make the most of the weather at Seapark in Holywood as Northern Ireland experienced temperatures in the high twenties. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Temperatures in Northern Ireland are expected to creep over 20C in May with one meteorologist predicting that parts of England could be even hotter.

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, suggested mercury could surpass 20C in early May, according to a report in the Express.

He said: “Yes, a big heatwave on the way in Spain and it will certainly pick up in the UK. But models may also be slow to fully catch on.

"I think we will get a taste of the heat into May but it could easily be fickle and disappear as fast as it arrives.”

"Nevertheless, the first real taste of proper warmth for sure but the depth and length are as yet to be determined. My best estimate is about 23C to 24C in south east England in early May.”

Temperatures reached as high as 37C in Seville on Thursday.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: “There isn’t a strong signal for the heatwave currently affecting Spain, Portugal and North Africa to affect the UK.

“Currently, the Atlantic is driving our weather with quite humid air coming in from the South West.

“Although the long-range forecast doesn’t provide any assurances it is quite likely that May will contain a spell of higher temperatures.

“At the weekend the highest values are expected to be in the range of 19-21C, but by the end of the month it is highly likely that we’ll have recorded values higher than this.”