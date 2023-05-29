Mercury tops 21 degrees in Fermanagh as NI’s warmest day of the year expected this week

Monday’s top temperature was recorded in Thomastown, Co Fermanagh

Lough Shore Park in Antrim on Bank Holiday Monday, with warm weather expected for the week ahead. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Lough Shore Park in Antrim on Bank Holiday Monday, with warm weather expected for the week ahead. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Parked up at Lough Shore Park in Antrim on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Lough Shore Park in Antrim on Bank Holiday Monday, with warm weather expected for the week ahead. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Lough Shore Park in Antrim on Bank Holiday Monday, with warm weather expected for the week ahead. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Cooling down in the weather at Lough Shore Park in Antrim on Bank Holiday Monday, with warm weather expected for the week ahead. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

May 29, 2023 at Seapark, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

People enjoy the bank holiday Monday good weather at Seapark, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Twins Ellie and Eireann enjoying the weather at Lough Shore Park in Antrim on Bank Holiday Monday, with warm weather expected for the week ahead. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

People enjoy the bank holiday Monday good weather at Helen's s Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Co Fermanagh has claimed Bank Holiday Monday’s top temperature while the mercury is set to soar over the coming week, the Met Office has said.

Temperatures in Thomastown outside Enniskillen peaked at 21°C on Monday, with the UK’s warmest temperature overall recorded at 22.3°C in the Scottish village of Tyndrum.

Thomastown’s figure wasn’t enough to claim the warmest day of the year, with the 21.9°C registered at Helen’s Bay on Friday still holding the record.

That record could fall later this week as the Met Office expects Northern Ireland to experience its hottest day of the year so far.

Forecasters have also confirmed temperatures could reach the mid twenties in some parts of the country by the middle of the week.

The good weather has been a feature of the Bank Holiday weekend which saw busy beaches and packed parks, with the promise of even better to come for the next few days.

“It’s a very easy forecast,” confirmed a Met Office spokesperson.

“We’ve got high pressure bringing dry and largely sunny weather to Northern Ireland.”

The meteorologist said the forecast remains largely consistent from Tuesday throughout the rest of the week.

While there is expected to be a “little bit of patchy morning mist and fog” during the start of the days, this should disperse and give way to “long periods of sunshine throughout the days into the afternoon.”

The spokesperson said the weather would be “very consistent, with temperatures remaining quite high during the daytime.”

In fact, they said temperatures could climb to 23°C or 24°C by Wednesday in some parts of Northern Ireland.

While the days will be warm and pleasant, it is expected to remain chilly at night time.

“Night time temperatures are on the low side for this time of year, so there’s a big difference in temperature between the afternoons and evenings,” the spokesperson added.

Last Saturday, the highest temperature of the year so far was recorded at Helen’s Bay, when the mercury hit 21.9°C.

People queue for ice cream at Helen's Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Those heading to dance music festival AVA at Titanic Slipways on Friday and Saturday may be happy to hear that even higher temperatures are expected over the coming weekend.

The Met Office spokesperson said an even higher temperature than the one recorded in Helen’s Bay could be hit on Saturday.

He said: “I think it’s quite likely. On Tuesday we’ll see a high of 22°C.

“Throughout the week, temperatures will climb even further,” he continued.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw 25°C down towards Counties Fermanagh and Tyrone.”

However, it’s unlikely that Belfast temperatures will be as high as that on Saturday.

“It will be fine – dry and sunny. There might be a little bit of fog in the morning.”

“Temperatures in Belfast will still reach around 20°C.”

The UV levels are set to be consistently high in the days ahead, with warnings to be careful when out in the sun and advice to use a sun cream with a high sun protection factor when outdoors, even if it’s cloudy.

But hay fever sufferers shouldn’t be dreading the arrival of the summer conditions, as the Met Office predicts that pollen levels should stay relatively low throughout this week.

The good weather in Northern Ireland is to be matched throughout the rest of the UK and Ireland.

Sunday took the record as the UK’s hottest day of the year so far, Plymouth hit 24.4°C on Sunday, narrowly topping Saturday’s record of 24.3°C in Bramham, West Yorkshire.