DUP MLA Mervyn Storey is set to reject new leader Edwin Poots’ offer to become First Minister, it has been reported.

It is the first difficulty Mr Poots has had to deal with since DUP MLAs and MPs voted in favour for him to become the party’s fourth leader.

His leadership is set to be ratified by the party on Thursday.

The Irish News reported that Policing Board member Mr Storey declined the First Minister position because he doesn't want to be “Edwin’s mudguard”.

Arlene Foster is due to step down as First Minister at the end of the month and it is believed she will resign from the party.

A majority of MPs and MLAs signed a letter of no-confidence in her leadership and Mrs Foster told reporters on a visit to east Belfast this week that she had not seen the letter, describing it as “so-called”.

It is understood North Antrim MLA Mr Storey (56) turned down the First Minister role for a variety of reasons, such as family and potential political difficulties in overseeing Irish language legislation.

A source said: “I think after discussing it with his family and various people, as well as seeking guidance in prayer, Mervyn has decided to turn down Edwin’s offer.

“I think he sees the role as a poison chalice and at the end of the day he couldn't be bothered with the hassle.”

Mr Poots has made it his intention to keep the role of DUP leader and First Minister as separate roles.

Speculation continues that the Agriculture Minister’s fellow Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan will be offered the chance to become First Minister.

It is expected that Mr Poots will announce his new leadership team after his ratification.