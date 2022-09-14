Messages in NI floral tributes to Queen will be sent on to Buckingham Palace

The King and his wife inspect tributes outside Hillsborough Castle

Thousands of messages left in floral tributes by members of the public in Northern Ireland will be sent on to Buckingham Palace.

The messages are being removed and preserved by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) at Lisburn’s Eikon Centre for onward transmission to the Palace.

King Charles and Camilla inspected some messages left bouquets that formed a carpet of flowers outside Hillsborough Castle yesterday.

In official advice, wellwishers had been asked not to leave anything except unwrapped flowers in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the request, many of the bunches of flowers left outside royal homes such as Hillsborough and in pop-up memorial gardens since the Queen’s death last Thursday are wrapped.

Officials regard the plastic as a fire risk.

Items other than flowers, such as teddy bears, were not allowed to be laid, and will also be removed and stored at the Eikon Centre.

The soft toys will be donated by the NIO to local hospitals.

The flowers left at Hillsborough are likely to be used as compost at the royal residence, which is famous for its vast Walled Garden and beautiful roses.

The castle hosted A Beginner’s Guide to the Science of Compost as part of the NI Science Festival a few months ago, and garden manager Claire Woods is an expert on the use of compost.

After the death of Princess Diana in 1997, somewhere between 10 to 15 tonnes of flowers were reported to have been deposited outside various royal palaces.

People in England have also left marmalade sandwiches and Paddington Bear toys in a nod to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sketch.

However, the public has been urged not to leave bears, balloons or lit candles at a dedicated site in Green Park, half a mile from Buckingham Palace.

Some helpful volunteers in Green Park are stripping the flowers of their plastic wrappings so that they can be composted once they have deteriorated.

Royal Parks, which manages London’s eight royal parks, have asked mourners to only lay organic or compostable material.

The flowers will then be composted, and the organic composted material will be used on shrubberies and landscaping projects across the Royal Parks.

Unwrapping the plastic around the bunch will aid the longevity of the flowers and will help them to be composted, the charity said.

The flowers are expected to be composted starting between one week and a fortnight after the Queen’s funeral on Monday 19 September.