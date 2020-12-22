Messages of hope for a new dawn from the churches

Festive greetings upbeat, but touch upon plight of recently bereaved

Church leaders in Northern Ireland have spoken about emerging from the darkness of Covid-19 into a hope-filled New Year in pre-Christmas messages.

The traditional festive greetings also touch on the plight of those bereaved through the virus and remember those who will not be home for the holidays.

Others have referred to the significance of humility and service.

Presbyterian Moderator Dr David Bruce has reflected about what home is - a place of acceptance, love and hospitality - and on his recent visit to a charity shop run by the Church in north Belfast, where he met two volunteers from Iran who won't be home for Christmas.

Dr Bruce also highlighted that sometimes home is a place where people cannot be as he shares the experience of Mary and Joseph.

He said: "That first Christmas Mary and Joseph were not at home. They were told there was no room in the inn, until one innkeeper offered them temporary shelter with his animals. Out in the fields the shepherds watching their sheep weren't at home - possibly they were homeless. And neither were the wise men, who had left their home to follow a star, looking for a promised king."

Dr Bruce added: "As we prepare to welcome family and friends to our homes - 'bubbling' safely within the necessary restrictions - let us be open-handed so that the blessings we have received can be generously shared.

"As we also remember those who can't be with us this year, let us remember and celebrate, even in these dark, yet hope-filled days, the birth of the one who is the light of the world."

In a joint statement, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh, John McDowell and his Catholic counterpart, Archbishop Eamon Martin, pose a question as they looked back on the past year.

Archbishop John McDowell

They said: "Could one of the positive consequences of this Christmas be that we have had to relearn how to approach it with humility and also how to celebrate it as servants of one another, rather than as lords of all we survey?

Archbishop Eamon Martin

"For that is what we have been doing these past months. The face coverings and the empty streets have not been signs of fear and desolation. Instead, they are the evidences of love and of a resolve to secure the future."

Dr Tom McKnight

Methodist President, Dr Tom McKnight, acknowledged that while few people have loved 2020 and most cannot wait until normality, returns, some good has come out of the experience.

"We have learned that even when our church buildings are closed, Christ is still with us. We have discovered new ways of worshipping. And we have learned that sometimes the best way to show our love is to keep socially distant," Dr McKnight added.

Bishop Noel Treanor of the Catholic Down and Connor diocese reflected on the fact that this Christmas will be very different for everyone.

He said: "Families and parishes across the world are not able to celebrate in the normal way. For some, this will be a Christmas celebrated at home. Sacrificing much in the pursuit of health and wellbeing, others will spend this Christmas in isolation, unable to join those they love.

"Like Mary and Joseph, exiled to protect the newly born Christ child, many have been compelled to change their plans at the last minute because of evolving circumstances."