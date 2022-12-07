Met Office confirms coldest overnight spot in Northern Ireland ahead of ice warning

The Met Office has confirmed Co Down saw the coldest temperatures across Northern Ireland in the early hours of Wednesday morning and warned chillier weather is to come.

Northern Ireland is in the grip of what forecasters have labelled an “arctic maritime air mass”, which has brought the colder weather due to changing wind directions.

A yellow warning of ice has already been issued across Northern Ireland from Thursday.

Read more Cold snap to last at least a week, Met Office says

A spokesperson for the Met Office said the village of Katesbridge saw temperatures of -3.3C recorded, with figures of between -1C and -2C more generally.

However, for those in Enniskillen, the Met Office said overnight temperatures on Wednesday evening into Thursday are expected to reach as low as -4C.

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota said the main feature of the next few days will be the impact of ice across Northern Ireland but said some “sleety showers” could fall even across lower areas.

"The main thing is the yellow ice warning and as we head through to tomorrow, there will be a further yellow ice warning,” she said.

"There could be some wintry showers around and when they reach colder ground they will freeze and cause icy patches.

"It is more likely to be a rain and snow mix, but perhaps a bit of snow over high ground. However, the main risk will be ice.

"We could get a few isolated sleety showers down to lower surfaces, but no significant amounts.

"As we head into the weekend, it is still staying pretty cold and there are still some isolated showers in the forecast. It remains mostly dry across Northern Ireland, but we are still sticking with this very cold theme.”

All counties are set to be affected by the upcoming ice warnings which is in place across all counties from midnight until 6pm.

In a statement, the Met Office said: “Frequent wintry showers will spread into Northern Ireland through the early hours of Thursday then on to Wales and parts of the West Midlands during the morning.

"These will fall on frozen ground in many areas, leading to the formation of icy stretches on untreated surfaces."

They have warned of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces such as some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Areas in Wales and the West Midlands are also expected to be affected.