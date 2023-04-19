Met Office confirms growing chance of northern lights over NI in coming days

The Stena Edda cruises past Millisle’s pirate ship on its way from Belfast to Liverpool under an Aurora Borealis on Sunday 26th February, 2023. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

It is increasingly likely sky watchers will catch a glimpse of the northern lights over parts of Northern Ireland in the coming days, the Met Office has said.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the Met Office said there would be a higher chance of seeing them on Thursday.

“Aurora may be visible where skies remain clear across Scotland, as well as potentially as far south as Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern and central England,” it continued.

It’s not the first time the northern lights have graced our skies, with many taking to social media to share their spectacular pictures of the northern lights back in February.

Fashion designer and illustrator Sara O'Neill was at home near the Co Antrim coastline when her fiance, surfer Al Mennie, alerted her to the mystifying sight on Sunday night.

"I was sitting doing some work and Al was in the living room,” she recalled.

"He looked out the window and said I think that’s the northern lights, so we grabbed our coats ran down to the beach.

"We watched it for about an hour, it was incredible, there were so many colours and they kept changing shape.”

The couple have seen the Aurora before, but never quite so bright.

"I took some photos on my phone and they are beautiful,” Ms O’Neill said.

"The pictures are very different than what you see with your eyes, but it is still very impressive.

"It was just the two of us of on the beach last night, but I imagine there will be a few more tonight.”

Forecasting geomagnetic activity such as powerful coronal mass ejections on the sun’s surface is a complex task which only allows experts to make short term predictions.

It means the natural light display, typically only seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic, should be appreciated while it lasts.