Met Office confirms Hurricane Danielle will not bring disruption to Northern Ireland

The Met Office has reassured people in Northern Ireland that Hurricane Danielle is not expected to bring disruption to the province.

The first hurricane of the season is currently churning up over the Mid-Atlantic and is affecting weather across the Republic of Ireland.

On Tuesday Met Eireann issued a ‘Status Yellow’ rain warning for two counties as the country experiences a wet spell with Hurricane Danielle tracking off the island.

Meteorologists expect the hurricane to weaken and dissipate as it approaches Ireland later this week but it is likely to keep conditions unsettled.

However, any fears of any particular effects from the hurricane for counties in Northern Ireland have been dismissed, with a mixture of sunshine and rain over the course of the next few days and temperatures remaining warm.

Thursday will be a bright day for most with some sunny spells. However, there will still be some scattered heavy showers breaking out during the day, but most remain dry.

It also remains warm across Northern Ireland with a light northeast breeze and a maximum temperature of around 22C.

Friday starts out cloudy in the east of the province with some patchy rain at times, for most of the rest of the country it stays dry and bright with sunshine expected in the forecast.

It’s a similar theme over the weekend when it is expected to be mainly dry and bright with just the off lighter shower.

On suggestions of any weather impacts here as a result of the hurricane, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told the Belfast Telegraph: “At this stage we have no warnings in force due to this.

“The hurricane’s low centre heads toward Portugal and eventually into France but there is a lot of uncertainty about the remnants.

“If any remnants do come into the UK, it will just come in the form of a normal frontal weather system.”

The centre of the tropical cyclone is currently in the middle of the Atlantic, north west of the Azores, however, the National National Hurricane Centre in Miami has predicted that it is heading in the direction of Ireland.

The Irish yellow alert, which covers counties Cork and Waterford, had been in place until 7am on Wednesday.

Weather expert Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather tweeted that while Hurricane Danielle is expected to weaken as it moves northward, it is still worth keeping an eye on it to see if the situation changes.

"The latest details on hurricane #Danielle show it turning northeast and then possibly east towards Thursday as it weakens. That would keep it south of Ireland. Nothing to worry about but keeping an eye."

Meanwhile, Met Eireann said a low pressure system settled off the Atlantic will keep conditions unsettled for the remainder of the week, with rain and showers but some sunny spells.